Money Heist Season 4 Netflix Premiere Date: La Casa De Papel Season 5 and Spin-offs also Confirmed

Money Heist Season 4 release date is just two months away and fans are excited for their favorite series coming back. La Casa De Papel in Spain has garnered a whole new level of popularity all over the world as Money Heist and it looks like Netflix has big plans for the show. While the fourth season is already finished filming, Netflix has also confirmed Money Heist season 5 renewal and very soon there could be a season 6 too.

American media-services provider Netflix has recently announced that they will release a documentary about the phenomenon of Spanish crime drama series “La Casa de Papel” or “Money Heist.” It will be released on April 3, 2020, coinciding with the release of Money Heist Part 4. pic.twitter.com/Lx0BqCzcDN — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 4, 2020

There are also rumors about Netflix and creator Álex Pina working on a new Money Heist spin-off which would be announced very soon. It has also been announced that Netflix will be coming up with a documentary based on the Money Heist TV series. Here is everything you need to know about Money Heist season 4 premiere date on Netflix, total episodes and more on La Casa De Papel spin-offs and season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 and Spin-offs Confirmed by Netflix

Money Heist Season 5 has been confirmed by Netflix and work will start on it very soon. Money Heist or La Casa De Papel in Spanish is one of the most popular foreign languages show on Netflix and it is why the makers decided to come up with more seasons.

There are also rumors that a Money Heist spin-off is also in works and the details are kept super secret for the time. Some of the rumors say that the Money Heist spin-off could be a prequel series exploring the origins of Berlin and show more of his backstory.

Money Heist Season 4 Air Date and Episodes

Money Heist Season 4 is coming soon on Netflix and all the new episodes will stream at once so that you can binge-watch it easily. The fourth season of Money Heist will premiere on the streaming service from April 3, 2020, which has been confirmed in the cast teaser launched last year. It has also been officially announced that Money Heist season 4 will have a total of 8 episodes.