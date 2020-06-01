My Hero Academia Chapter 274 will come out this weekend and it will finally show Endeavor vs Shigaraki fight for which fans have been eagerly waiting. Tomura Shigaraki has already shown how powerful he has become by destroying the hospital and nearby surroundings with his enhanced decay quirk. The villains at the Paranormal Liberation Front (PLF) mansion will gather around under the leadership of Shigaraki in Boku no Hero Academia chapter 274 and launch an attack on the heroes.

Gigantomachia has been called out by his Master Shigaraki to destroy everything and the beast will go on a rampage. Even though Endeavor is the No. 1 Pro-Hero, he can face some serious damage in MHA Chapter 274 as Shigaraki is not a force to be reckoned with. Here are more details on My Hero Academia chapter 274 release date, spoilers, leaks, predictions, theories, raw scans and ways to read online the manga chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 274 Spoilers and Predictions

My Hero Academia Chapter 274 spoilers show the Endeavor vs Shigaraki fight would be very dangerous. There are fan theories that Endeavor will lose one of his arms as Shigaraki uses the decay quirk on the No. 1 Pro-Hero. Endeavor will cut out his hand to stop the decay from spreading in My Hero Academia chapter 274 and survive to fight another day.

Deku will try to meet the first owner of All for One and learn more about Shigaraki’s powers before confronting him for a battle. Hawks won’t be able to continue fighting as Dabi has burned his back along with the wings and Tokoyami is carrying his former teacher. My Hero Academia Chapter 274 will also show Toga rampaging around as she is very angry over the death of Twice.

My Hero Academia 274 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

My Hero Academia Chapter 274 will release on Sunday, June 7, 2020, as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Boku no Hero Academia 274 manga chapter will be leaked out 2-3 days prior on the internet around June 5 but it would be better to wait for the official English translation.

My Hero Academia, Ch. 273: As the heroes and villains clash, both sides become more desperate! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/LOsuGKRRNU pic.twitter.com/Kq7t0rafX8 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 31, 2020

My Hero Academia chapter 274 of the manga series can be read on Shonen Jump official website and Manga Plus apps and websites. We would request the fans of the manga series to read the latest chapters from only official sources only, as it is free and will help the creators to make better stories.