My Hero Academia Chapter 275 Release Date, Spoilers: Shigaraki will take Bakugo Hostage to steal Deku’s Quirk

My Hero Academia Chapter 275 will come out this Sunday and it may feature the Deku vs Shigaraki fight. Endeavor tried to stop the supervillain who has awakened with new powers and the No. 1 Pro-Hero almost lost his arm in the fight. Tomura Shigaraki is called out to Deku aka Iziku Midoriya as he wants to steal his All for One quirk. Fans will finally get to see Deku face Shigaraki in My Hero Academia 275 manga chapter.

Deku has to learn about Shigaraki’s powers first before fighting a battle as his decay quirk can do a lot of damage. It is why Deku cleared the area from the civilians before calling out Shigaraki to fight in an empty place. Here are more details on My Hero Academia chapter 275 release date, spoilers, leaks, predictions, theories, raw scans and ways to read online the manga chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 275 Spoilers and Predictions

My Hero Academia chapter 275 spoilers show that Shigaraki is heading out to Deku for stealing his All for One quirk. Deku holds the All for One quirk at the moment and the power can be transferred from one user to another. Shigaraki has to get Deku’s DNA to get the All for One quirk and it can’t be forcibly taken unless the user having the power transfers it willingly.

Shigaraki might try to attack Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia 275 manga chapter as the pro-hero was last seen standing next to Deku. Since there is no way Deku will willingly give away his quirk to Tomura Shigaraki as he will create a lot of destruction, the villain might threaten Bakugo’s life in exchange for the quirk. Fans are also hoping to see Endeavor and Deku teaming up in My Hero Academia chapter 275 and stopping Shigaraki with support from other heroes.

My Hero Academia 275 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

My Hero Academia Chapter 275 will release on Sunday, June 14, 2020, as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Boku no Hero Academia 275 manga chapter will be leaked out 2-3 days prior on the internet around June 12 but it would be better to wait for the official English translation.

My Hero Academia, Ch. 274: Time for Endeavor to live up to his title! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/zosWCNQ9cd pic.twitter.com/TTiGHt0WM0 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 7, 2020

My Hero Academia chapter 275 of the manga series can be read on Shonen Jump official website and Manga Plus apps and websites. We would request the fans of the manga series to read the latest chapters from only official sources only, as it is free and will help the creators to make better stories.