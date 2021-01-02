My Hero Academia Chapter 297 Preview And Plot Predictions; Latest Update on Release Date, Spoilers And Raw Scans

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 will not be released on time as the manga series is on a break next week. These continuous breaks in the manga schedule are due to the new year holidays. Heat has risen now that Kohei Horikoshi has broken many hearts with an emotional storyline.

The upcoming chapter will show the aftermath of destruction and what happens next after the heroes are broken. There could be a possible time skip in the storyline as things are getting worse each day and everything will become dark soon.

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 Preview And Plot Predictions

Chapter 297 spoilers preview says “The worst is not over yet”. This implies that bad things will continue to happen even after so much destruction. Endeavor might face a trial for the crimes he committed and the same can happen with Hawks, even though they are badly injured. The parents of the Student Heroes will be devastated and might ask their kids to come back.

The imminent chapter could also start another prison break arc as Gigantomachia, Mr. Compress, Redestro, Geten, Trumpet, and other PLF members are captured and sent to prison. Mineta, Hagakure, Aoyama, Ojiro, Kaminari and some other students will quit the hero work after what happened recently as it left a big impact on them. Everything is broken and the Hero society might no longer continue.

THERE ARE PEOPLE SAYING THAT THE AUTHOR CRIED WHILE WRITING CHAPTER 297 OF BNHA (my hero academia) IM GLAD I FOLLOW THE ANIME ONLY BUT LIKE NOW IM VERY CONCERNED AND SO BEHIND ON THIS– — ChimeraP @currently on 800sr for bubblegum kyogre (@Chimera_P) January 1, 2021

Release Date, Spoilers And Raw Scans

Spoilers will be updated once the manga raw scans leaks are verified and translated into English. Chapter 297 release date has been delayed to next Sunday, January 17, 2021, as per the reports. The raw scans for My Hero Academia 297 manga chapter will be leaked out 2-3 days before. And the spoilers could even come out a bit earlier. Yet, it would be better to wait for the official release.