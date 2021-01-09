My Hero Academia Chapter 297 Spoilers, Release Date, Timings, Plot Predictions And Latest News; Will There Be A Prison Break?

My Hero Academia anime is set to return in spring and a third movie coming out in the summer. Thus, 2021 is going to be a big year for the anime. However, all eyes are still on the manga series, with the final several chapters of 2020 arguably being the best of the entire year.

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 Plot Predictions

Fans are speculating that what could AFO’s motivations be in creating all this chaos. What is the end goal? Some theories suggest it is to make his little brother, i.e., OFA his own by combining his will with the hatred in Shigaraki he fostered, and restore his villain empire to the heights it was before. He coud even want to kill Deku along the journey, just to further upset All Might and destroy his legacy.

Another interesting dynamic would be Shigaraki regaining control once they get to the prison. He could destroy AFO’s old body, then just have AFO remain as a vestige in Shigaraki’s mind, waiting to take control again.

Talks are that a bunch of new villain factions may form after a successful prison break, especially if Stain and Overhaul are freed. Tartarus prison is a special prison for dangerous criminals that are located far away from the civilians. All for One, Stain, Muscular, Moonfish, Overhaul, Kurogiri and other dangerous villains are kept at the Tartarus prison after they were captured by the Pro Heroes.

Shigaraki To Kill All For One?

Meanwhile, there is a high possibility that Shigaraki will kill AFO in the prison ultimately, which may also cause some villains to splinter off. And when Shigaraki does it, he’s most likely going to do so in the same way that he killed his father – by putting his hand on All for One’s face and decaying him. By this point, All for One would’ve probably revealed to Shigaraki that it was HIM who gave him the Decay quirk. Hence, that he was responsible for his entire life being ruined.

This fits perfectly with the parallels that Shigaraki has with Deku; both were born quirkless and gifted quirks by father figures, one being the greatest hero and the other being the greatest villain.

Release date, Timings, Spoilers And Raw Scans Update

My Hero Academia chapter 297 is scheduled to release on Sunday, January 17th, 2021. And raw scans would be released around the 13th. Therefore, spoilers could be out by this Sunday, January 10th or it could even take up to the next Thursday. Chapter 297 is expected to release at midnight JST.

If this release date and time remains correct, then we can expect the English translations to be available at the following times for international audiences.