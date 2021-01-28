My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Spoilers, Raws Leaks, Summary and Chapter 300 Preview

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 spoilers and leaks are finally out and fans will compile a full summary soon. It is so hard to predict the manga storyline and Kohei Horikoshi subverts the expectations of fans every time.

My Hero Academia 299 chapter focuses on the backstory of Hawks and reveals his connection to the murder of Best Jeanist too. Here is the final warning for My Hero Academia Chapter 299 spoilers along with the My Hero Academia Chapter 300 release date and preview updates.

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Spoilers, Leaks and Summary

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Title: “A guy with a painful story” Original: 邦画の辛いヤツ

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Summary Spoilers and Leaks

Chapter’s mostly about Hawks.

Hawks thought Bubaigawara (Twice) was a good person because he was trying so hard to become useful to everyone. Hawks was inspired by him and wanted to be like him too.

Hawks’ mother’s name is Tomie.

Dabi knew about Hawks origin because Hawks’ mother leaked it to Dabi.

“How did she know Dabi??”

Tomie wrote on the letter: “Some scary people suddenly entered the house and threatened her to speak about her family, so she told them about Hawks and his father.”

Hawks mentioned Dabi hired people to do this sort of thing.

Chapter’s last page line: “With fierce deteremination, Hawks will fly again!!”

Source: My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Spoilers on Twitter by Atsushi

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 Release Date and Preview

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 release date is set as next Sunday, February 7th as there is no break next week.

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 preview says Hawks will fly again and it seems that the Pro Hero will be fully healed and his wings will recover from the burn damage given by Dabi.

