My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Theories, Plot Predictions, Release Date, Spoilers And Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 detailed spoilers will be out by Thursday. There are no breaks this week. A lot is happening in the story. The heroes have woken up from their injuries. But Deku is still lying down on the hospital bed with All Might on his side. Meanwhile, Bakugo is angry at Shigaraki and Shoto has realized that he needs to take care of Dabi.

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 Plot Predictions

Some of the fans on Reddit forums theorize that Deku will meet the fourth OFA user in the Vestige world. Now, it is to be seen if this speculation comes true like the other Tartarus prison theories fans made on Reddit. This time the predictions are about Deku spending some time in the Vestige world. And it makes sense given he is still unconscious.

It might be possible that Izuku Midoriya aka Deku will meet the fourth One for All User in the upcoming chapter. He could learn more about the 4th quirk called Danger Sense. It is similar to Spider-sense where Deku can predict the danger before it happens in real-time.

Deku can meet other OFA users such as Nana Shimura, All Might, and Banjo in the Vestige world too. The imminent chapter could focus on learning more about his 4th quirk in the Vestige and fans getting more updates on the fourth OFA user.

Release Date And Spoilers

Chapter 299 release date is set as next Sunday, January 31, 2021, as per the reports. Spoilers and summary will be updated once the manga raws or scans leaks are verified and translated into English. One should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.

