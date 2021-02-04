My Hero Academia Chapter 300 Theories And Plot Predictions; What Might Happen Next?

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 will be out in just a few more days. Social media is galore with numerous theories and speculations. And we can see how many of those will come true by this Sunday. Some of the most interesting theories are discussed below.

My Hero Academia Chapter 300 Predictions

There is possibility that Deku entirely loses his arms and replaces them with manifestations of Black Whip. And that would be very interesting to see, especially in a fight. Or else he could either be in a coma for a bit or even if he comes out he’s gonna be stuck in a full cast until either a new quirk or Eri fixes him up. Also, there is another thought if this could be his Sage Training arc. However, the next chapters will most likely have an unconscious Deku and Shigaraki experiencing parallel or foil lives in the subconscious.

Shigaraki has the original All For One. All For One was over 100 years old by the time he fought the 7th wielder. Depending on how long he has acquired and stockpiled quirks for, Shigaraki could be interacting with quirk users at the dawn of the quirk uprising, back when they were called superpowers and meta abilities. Who knows how long AFO has kept certain quirks.

Shigaraki interacting with quirk users of various backgrounds and dispositions, but all being just more stories of AFO’s manipulation would be a great story arc for Tomura. Him and the vestiges of All For One uniting together to stop a common enemy, maybe he’ll be even humbled in the process becoming a true symbol of “liberation”.

Fighting for others who were conned and manipulated just like him. That’s great potential for character development. In chapter 287, All For One said–

“I have the oddest dreams from time to time, in my dreams those whose quirks I’ve stolen show up to hurl abuse my way.”

What’s Going To Happen Next?

Perhaps that’s the series’ finale. The reunion in the vestige world with Shigaraki and Deku rallying their forces to destroy AFO somehow. Maybe causing their Quirks to go haywire or fight in the metaphysical plane. We know AFO is scared of the Quirk Singularity, so what if he has a superpower meltdown and is rendered a catatonic vegetable due to the sheer amount of rebellious vestiges. Well, one can hope and dream.

What is most probably going to happen is that the dust is gonna settle on this new world, new forces will emerge. And then later, Shigaraki will have his redemption and character development to put the final pieces in place.

Additionally, there is word that Toga and Spinner are the most likely to leave the league. They mentioned before they just want to make a better world for their friends to live in. Where they aren’t judged. All of what has happened seems like more than they signed up for. Also, remember that they were originally followers of Stain. Them meeting Stain in person might snap them out of it if Stain also condemns the league.

Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans And Where To Read Online

Chapter 300 will drop on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. Spoilers will be out any time now. The manga raws scans, title and summary are leaked out on Thursday every week. Spoilers will be updated once the manga raws scans are verified and translated into English. Fans can read the manga for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms.