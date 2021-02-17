My Hero Academia Chapter 302 Spoilers And Raw Scans Latest Update; Plot Predictions And Theories

My Hero Academia Chapter 302 spoilers will come out Thursday, February 18 as per Atsushi on Twitter. The internet is brimming with speculations, predictions and fake leaks. Since Atsushi is one of the most credible leakers for the Boku no Hero Academia manga series, we could somewhat trust his words. The manga leaker have also explained why the leaks were early last time and why it won’t repeat.

My Hero Academia Chapter 302 Spoilers Release

The reason leaks came out early last week was that there was a national holiday on Thursday in Japan. As a result, the manga copies reached some stores on Wednesday. However, this week the spoilers will come out on Thursday itself.

Some people asked me if the spoilers are coming today, like in 7-8 hours. I don’t think they are. Last week it was a national holiday on Thursday in japan so jump delivery came on Wed. in some stores, that’s why spoilers were also on Wed. But this week it’s most likely Thursday. — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) February 17, 2021

My Hero Academia Chapter 302 Plot Predictions And Theories

The upcoming chapter will continue the Todoroki family drama and reveal the history between Rei and Touya (Dabi). There are so many things that could happen in the manga storyline next that it is hard to predict anything. And yet, theories and predictions are saying that the manga will reveal the death of Touya Todoroki and how Dabi was born out of it.

There are speculations that Touya tried to suicide out of his grief but later decided to become evil, similar to the Joker. Deku getting kidnapped by the villains or having a conversation on the Vestige world could also be shown in the imminent chapter

Where To Read The Manga Online

The new chapter can be read online for free from the official manga publishers that releases the chapters on their web and mobile platforms. The latest 3 chapters of the manga series are available for free.

Release Date And Time, And Raw Scans Update

Chapter 302 will release officially on Sunday, February 21st. The manga issue will be live around 11 am EST and similar time in other time zones. Spoilers and summary will be updated once the raws scans are verified and fans should stay alter of the fake leaks.