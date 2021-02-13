My Hero Academia Chapter 302 is now on everyone’s minds, after Chapter 301 spoilers and summary dropped. Todoroki family drama will continue, and we will get to see Rei’s backstory and her real origin. Titled “Mischief of Fire – Part 2″, the next chapter may continue the events of the previous chapter.

New Uraraka & Deku illustration by Horikoshi! It’ll be displayed at the MHA Exhibition! pic.twitter.com/59IGeFh1gB — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) February 12, 2021

My Hero Academia Chapter 302 Plot Predictions

The new chapter may show Rei meeting her son, Touya, and convincing him to “give up the quest for revenge”. 302nd chapter’s preview read–

“The past becomes clear! Next chapter, the family is….”

If Chapter 301 focuses on Endeavor, his wife, and Touya’s backstory, the next installment may tell more of Rei’s past. After it was revealed that she came from a prestigious and noble family called Himura, its long history might be explored.

Fans may get to see Rei’s past life before she married Endeavor. Although she knows that their marriage would just be because of her quirk, the reason why she agreed may also be revealed. Rei also admits that she has something to do with Dabi’s change, and the next chapter may also tell more about this.

Hero Society’s Fall

After the Paranormal Liberation Front raid, the Hero Society has been left damaged. The villains are now on the loose, and the No. 1 Pro Hero, Endeavor, is currently suffering a mental breakdown. Deku also remains in the hospital and in a coma, while other heroes are still recuperating. To add fuel to the fire, a lot of heroes are quitting the group, and the citizens are losing their trust in them.

The revelations about Endeavor even make matters worse. His insecurities toward All Might come to the surface. He does everything he can to match All Might’s ability, like marrying Rei to have the best combination of quirks. His family also suffers psychological and physical abuse from him, resulting in Touya’s change and Rei’s hospitalization.

Release Date, Raw Scans And Where To Read

Chapter 302 may drop on Sunday, February 21. The raw scans will be leaked out 2-3 days before and the spoilers could even come out a bit earlier. Fans can read the manga for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms.