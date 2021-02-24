My Hero Academia Chapter 303 Spoilers Latest Update, Release Date And Where To Read Manga Legally

My Hero Academia Chapter 303 spoilers will be arriving anytime now. We have reached that point in the week when the manga spoilers are usually leaked. The Todoroki family drama will hopefully be resolved soon. And the manga storyline will move on to other characters.

The upcoming chapter could just be the calm before the storm. The Hero Society is obviously collapsing, the Villains are now on the loose and to make matters worse, the No. 1 Pro Hero is having an emotional breakdown. Word is that this chapter will act as a bridge between the two arcs.

My Hero Academia Chapter 303 Spoiler Update

Spoilers are expected to drop around Thursday, February 25th as per the reports. It was clarified last week that the earlier Wednesday leaks were only a one-time deal due to the public holiday falling on Thursday. And that won’t repeat again. Fans who are desperately waiting for MHA 303 spoilers should keep that in mind and not believe any of the fake leaks on Twitter.

The much awaited spoilers will reveal the new chapter’s title, some raw panels, updates on chapter 304 release date, and a brief preview. The raws and text panels will soon be translated. And a full story or summary will also be compiled in a few hours once the leaks are out. These spoilers will be updated once the raws leaks are verified from the trusted sources and translated into English.

Release Date and Read Manga Online

Chapter 303 official English version release date is set as Sunday, February 28th. And the manga issue will be live after 11 am EST. Fans can read the chapter online, legally for free from the following official manga platforms.

