My Hero Academia Chapter 307 Spoilers, Summary And Release Date; No Break Next Week

My Hero Academia Chapter 307 will be the start of a new journey for Deku and for his classmates and friends at UA as Deku has left the school. The last chapter was full of shocking and emotional moments. The events unfolded in a very unexpected manner. The manga is ending its final arc, as per many news sources. The much awaited raw scans and spoilers for the upcoming chapter are finally released.

My Hero Academia Chapter 307 Spoilers

The imminent chapter has been titled – “Long time no see”. And the chapter starts building up towards a fight between Deku and Muscular. To begin with, Muscular originally attacks Shindo and Shindo gets beaten up easily. But after that Deku comes to save Shindo. It’s interesting to note that this will be Deku’s second time fighting against Muscular.

Muscular is looking dangerous. He comes out of a building and starts attacking Shindo. Muscular says ‘Two heroes are not enough for him to fight’. And Shindo is getting beaten up badly. As a result, Midoriya comes to save Shindo. Midoriya takes Shindo to a safe location. Midoriya is wearing his mask and looking really cool. As a matter of fact, Deku looks like All Might at this moment.

The fight will start from the next chapter.

Release Date And Where To Read BNHA 307

Chapter 307 will be released on upcoming Sunday, 28th March 2021 in this week’s Weekly shonen jump issue along with One Piece 1008, Black Clover 284, etc. Additionally, there is no break next week. Therefore, chapter 308 releases on the 4th of April 2021.

There are two official ways to read the manga for free. You can read it on Viz Media’s official website or on Shueisha Japan’s official Manga Plus mobile website and app. These sources provide the latest chapters of your favorite manga available for free. For reading the complete manga, you will have to pay.