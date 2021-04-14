My Hero Academia Chapter 309 Plot Predictions, Discussion, Release Date, Timings And Where To Read Manga Online

My Hero Academia Chapter 309 is just around the corner. Fans are desperately waiting to see how things unfold. People are expecting to see a proper payback for what happened during their last encounter. After what Muscular has done, there is no redemption for him whatsoever. However, Deku does show a sense of hostility towards him. This could be a potential boon or a bane. And we can only find out in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 309 Predictions And Discussion

The new chapter is likely going to show Deku using One For All in a more controlled way. Muscular is one of the strongest villains. He has earned this title because he was able to withstand Midoriya’s 100 percent OFA smash. This is quite an interesting case as he has nothing but sheer strength and absolutely no brains nor speed during battle.

Deku still feels guilt for not being able to find out the true reason behind these villains causing such havoc. The next chapter might show us a special technique of Deku that might include all the new powers combined.

Chapter 309 will be out on Sunday, April 18th 2021. The upcoming instalment is expected to release at midnight JST. If this release date and time remains correct, then we can expect the English translations to be available at the following times for international audiences.

Pacific Time: 9-11 AM

Central Time: 11 AM-1 PM

Eastern Time: Noon-2 PM

British Time: 4-6 PM

European Time: 5-7 PM

My Hero Academia Manga 309 spoilers will be out very soon as the manga issue is coming out this week immediately. Deku has gone full Batman with his new idiosyncrasy controls and is overcoming the Tartarus lowliness like Muscular effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/1tJGcdjGst — Anime_hub86 (@AnimeHub86) April 14, 2021

All the latest chapters can be found on Viz Media. This is literally the best platform to read all the latest manga chapters online for free. This site supports the staff and creators of all our favorite manga. We highly condemn the use of unofficial and illegal manga reading platforms. A new chapter is expected to release every week as it is a weekly Shonen jump manga.