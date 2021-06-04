My Hero Academia Chapter 316 Release Date, Spoilers, Leaks, Raws Scans and Read Manga Online

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 is the next installment in the manga series and fans are looking forward to it. The confrontation between Deku and Lady Nagant has come to an end with a shocking twist that nobody could have predicted. Hawks will play a key role in the My Hero Academia 316 manga chapter based on how the previous chapter ended.

AFO is a pure villain that cares about no one and it is what makes him the most dangerous person on the planet. Here is everything you need to know about the My Hero Academia Chapter 316 release date, spoilers, leaks and manga read online methods.

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 Spoilers, Leaks and Raws Scans

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 spoilers will be out around this Thursday, June 10th as per the usual schedule. The manga leaks are generally out on Thursdays whenever there is no break involved and the same is expected to happen next week too.

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 title, summary and the break details for next week will be updated once the spoilers are verified and translated. My Hero Academia Chapter 316 raws scans will be out 2-3 days before the manga release date, but it would be better to wait for the original manga version.

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 Release Date and Read Online

My Hero Academia Chapter 316 release date is set as Sunday, June 13th as per the reports. Since there is no break, the manga schedule will continue its regular weekly schedule.

My Hero Academia, Ch. 314: As Deku clashes with his dangerous new foe, he learns about her bitter past! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/MeFgq6KtIB pic.twitter.com/RDhInWaMXg — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 30, 2021

Fans can read online My Hero Academia Chapter 316 legally for free from the following manga sources.