My Hero Academia Latest Update: Chapter 308 Delayed As Creator Kohei Horikoshi Went On A Sudden Break

My Hero Academia Chapter 308 was to be released this Sunday. However, things have suddenly changed and that won’t be happening now. The series has been delayed due to a break by the creator Kohei Horikoshi, out of the blue.

Fans will now have to wait seven more days for the next chapter. And as a consequence, even the spoilers and leaks will get delayed. Deku vs Muscular fight is most likely confirmed for the 308th instalment. But the wait to watch it continues a little longer.

According to Viz/Shonen Jump App, My Hero Academia seems to be on sudden break this week. So instead of April 4, chapter releases on April 11th. I’ll update on this situation as soon as more news comes. pic.twitter.com/LkLCbsYfiT — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) March 30, 2021

My Hero Academia Chapter 308 After Break

Release date for the imminent chapter has now been jumped to next Sunday, i.e., April 11th. As per the Viz/Shonen Jump App, My Hero Academia seems to be on sudden break this week. That simply means instead of coming out this Sunday (April 4th), the manga chapter will now release next Sunday (April 11th).

Kohei Horikoshi has been constantly working hard week after week without taking any rest until now. And the mangaka definitely needs some time off. While other manga artists such as Eiichiro Oda takes a break after every 3-4 chapters, Hori has been working non-stop on the manga and even other promotional materials too. It makes sense for the manga artist to take some time off and fans should not worry much about the delay. The week will pass soon enough.

My Hero Academia Chapter 308 Spoilers and Leaks Update

Chapter 308 spoilers and leaks will also get delayed as the manga itself is on a break. It’s most probable that the raw scans and leaks will be out by next Thursday, April 8th. But fans can also expect them to be out as early as Monday, April 5. As spoilers arrive any moment randomly, we can’t predict with certainty as to when they will be out exactly.

Where To Read The Manga?

Fans can read Chapter 308 online for free from the following manga sources–