My Hero Academia Season 5, Episode 2 Spoilers, Title And Synopsis; Deku Sees Someone In His Dream

My Hero Academia Season 5, Episode 2 will show Endeavor and Hawks set to face a dangerous villain. Also, in the meantime, Izuku Midoriya is meeting someone strange in his dreams. Also known as Episode 90, the second episode is titled “Vestige“.

My Hero Academia Season 5, Episode 2 Spoilers And Synopsis

Episode 2 is set to showcase Endeavor and Hawks against a League of Villains’ member. Twitter user Atsu shared the synopsis for the upcoming episode. According to the synopsis, Endeavor and Hawks have defeated the terrifying High-end Nomu. However, suddenly Dabi from the League of Villains appears in front of them. We are yet to see how Hawks and Endeavor deal with the powerful Dabi.

Elsewhere, Izuku is sleeping in his room. And in his dreams, he meets the past users of One For All. He also sees a man, who would be later called All For One. AFO is meeting his younger brother, who is the first user of One For All.

“Last time we saw Endeavor and Hawks who had won against a terrifyingly strong High-end Nomu. But then the one who appeared in front of Endeavor who got himself beaten up is LOV’s Dabi. So how will Endeavor and Hawks get away from this crisis!? On the other hand, one-night Izuku saw a weird dream. The one who appeared in front of Izuku that couldn’t speak was OFA. And the other man who called OFA as ‘little brother…’,” read the synopsis for Season 5, Episode 2, as per Atsu’s tweet.

MHA Anime Cast And Release Date

The cast of the anime includes Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya And Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugou. Also, Yuuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Daichi Endō as Twice and Aoi Yūki as Tsuyu Asui. And Eri Kitamura as Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono as Dabi and Hiroshi Kamiya as Kojiro Bondo. Additionally, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic, Kenta Miyake as All Might and Kouki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki. Hitomi Nabatame as Setsuna Tokage, Kosuke Miyoshi as Mashirao Ojiro and Misato Fukuen as Himiko Toga. And finally, Tsuguo Mogami as Mr. Compress, Yūichi Nakamura as Hawks and Yūki Shin as Natsuo Todoroki.

Season 5, Episode 2 will air on Saturday, April 3. The fifth season will stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.