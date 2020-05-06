My Hero Academia Season 5 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot Spoilers and More Anime Updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is coming soon and a brand new trailer just dropped for the anime series. It is based on the Boku no Hero Academia manga series written and illustrated by Kohel Horikoshi, which is hugely popular all over the world.

#ICYMI: My Hero Academia Season 5 Has Been Officially Announced Read on: https://t.co/8VrILxwai2 pic.twitter.com/VLd6FMB1Lh — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 8, 2020

It is expected that the fifth season of My Hero Academia could be the last and final season of the anime series. Here are more details on “My Hero Academia” season 5 release date, trailer, cast details, plot spoilers and manga source chapters.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Release Date and Trailer

My Hero Academia Season 5 trailer just dropped and fans of the manga series are very excited. Although there is no release date announced, it is expected that the manga will come out in the next year. The anime show usually starts airing in April, and the same is expected for the fifth season. My Hero Academia Season 5 premiere date will be in 2021 or 2022, given the COVID-19 pandemic can delay the anime production.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Plot Spoilers and Manga Source Chapters

My Hero Academia Season 5 will continue the story forward with Izuki Midoriya as the main character. Izuki will continue his journey forward to become the greatest superhero in Japan with the help of All Might and save the earth from various villains.

The anime story is closely adapted from manga series of the same name which is also known as Boku no Hero Academia. There are currently around 270 manga chapters for My Hero Academia and it will be enough of the source materials for the fifth season’s storyline.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Cast and Characters

My Hero Academia Season 5 cast will bring back most of the characters along with their voice actors and here are the confirmed names.