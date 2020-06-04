NBA 2020 Free Agency: LeBron James wants to play with Carmelo Anthony in Lakers

LeBron James wants to play together with Carmelo Anthony in the Lakers team and wants the club to recruit the star in 2020 free agency. Los Angeles Lakers are totally back on track after acquiring Anthony Davis and are the top-scoring team in the Western Conference. The Lakers can easily win the NBA 2019-20 championship title if they get another shot creator like Carmelo Anthony in their roster.

However, the Lakers need another star player that can support the duo of LeBron James-Anthony Davis and Melo will be the perfect addition to the team. Even LeBron wants Anthony in the LA Lakers team and them playing together will be a dream come true. Here are more details on NBA rumors of LeBron James asking the Lakers to recruit Carmelo Anthony in the 2020 free agency.

LeBron James wants Lakers to get Carmelo Anthony in 2020 Free Agency

LeBron James will try to recruit Carmelo Anthony to the Lakers in the NBA 2020 free agency once the star player becomes available this Summer. Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are very good friends even before the beginning of their NBA career and the King has several times told that how much he admire and have learned from Melo.

LeBron James always wanted to play with Carmelo Anthony before he retires and NBA 2020-21 will be the perfect season to do that. The Lakers will remove some of their expensive players for salary cap purpose and Anthony could easily get on the team and play with his close friend. James and Anthony playing together in Lakers can easily happen given how much influence the former has over his team.

Carmelo Anthony will be Perfect for Lakers

Carmelo Anthony will be the perfect addition to the Los Angeles Lakers as a trustworthy scorer for the second unit. Melo had a good run for the Trail Blazers this season with an average of 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.1 from beyond the arc. The nine times All-Star have enough experience to become the shot creator and take the lead when LeBron James is injured or given rest.

Carmelo Anthony has to accept a veteran minimum deal if he wants to play together with Lebron James in the Lakers. The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony will be very powerful and Lakers could have another amazing NBA season.