NBA 2K21 Release Date, Time and How to play the Demo Version on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Fans are eager to know all about the new NBA 2K21. Here’s all you need to know about its release date and timing. The good thing is that the fans will soon get to test it on the latest Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The game will release on 24 August at 7 a.m. PT across Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PS4 in the United States. This means that the UK gamers will get the new games at 3 p.m. BST on the digital storefronts.

MyTEAM is on another level in #NBA2K21 📆 New Seasons System

💍 New Limited Mode

♾️ Unlimited 2.0

🤝 The Exchange

🛡️ Badge Customization

🔄 Evolution Choices

➕ And more Get ready to Build Your Dream Team ⬇️https://t.co/8q80up22Op pic.twitter.com/QaKPl9Je5k — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) August 21, 2020

It is confirmed that the NBA 2K21 demo release will be for all current-gen consoles. The gamers will get to test the new NBA 2K, but it has some drawbacks as well. It will only provide only some of the gameplay options which are available in the full game. Also, it will only feature the current-gen version of the game.

A second NBA 2K21 Demo may be released later this year for Xbox Series X and PS5. For now, all the information that we have is about Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4’s release date.

NBA 2K21 DEMO Release Date

You’ll have the opportunity to check out how the game plays for yourself when we release the NBA 2K21 demo on August 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch!

