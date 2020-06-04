NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins trade deal with Knicks could be a Game Changer for both Sides

The New York Knicks are trying to improve their roster for the upcoming NBA season and Andrew Wiggins could the perfect player for the team. The Knicks will be very active on the trade market for 2020 NBA offseason and they would target a lot of superstars that could fit in their team. Andrew Wiggins will perfectly compliment RJ Barrett who was picked as the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 NBA draft by the Knicks.

Almost That Time 🐺 pic.twitter.com/jIW404uHXa — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 2, 2019

Andrew Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors can make the Knicks a much better team if not a title contender. The New York team has come under new leadership and it will be a perfect move to give a total refresh to the roster. Even for Wiggins, the budding star can grow up easily in the Knicks compared to the already crowded Warrior where he might not even get the ball.

Andrew Wiggins will be Perfect for the New York Knicks

Andrew Wiggins could be the analyst that changes the future of the New York Knicks if they play their cards right. RJ Barrett was drafted by the Knicks and he will become the future of the team, whereas Kevin Knox being just a lottery pick is not that relevant. The Knicks are currently one of the worst teams in NBA Eastern Conference and Wiggins could the asset that improves their roster.

LaMelo Ball could be picked by the Knicks in 2020 draft pick and having a scorer like Andre Wiggins would perfectly complement him and help him grow. Andrew Wiggins will be a very important trade for the Knicks as he could be a future superstar and a very reliable scorer in the team.

Will the Warriors trade Andrew Wiggins to the Knicks?

Andrew Wiggins at the age of 25 years has been playing with an average of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. Even though Wiggins has a higher chance of winning an NBA title with the Warriors, the Knicks will provide him better chances for growing and more time on the court.

The only trouble is that the Warriors won’t easily trade Andrew Wiggins who is a former No. 1 pick and the fourth superstar in their team. The Knicks will have to offer the Dubs a blockbuster deal if they want to add Wiggins in their roster and improve the team.