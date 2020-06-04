NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Play in Warriors with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Carmelo Anthony has proved that he still got basketball left in his body after getting a deal from the Portland Trail Blazers in the middle of the NBA 2019-20 season. Melo proved his worth and showed why he is a 10-time All-Star player with his amazing performance in the limited games he played.

RT if you can hear this image. @carmeloanthony 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3rcnGzD6SM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 29, 2020

Carmelo Anthony will soon become an unrestricted free agent for the 2020 NBA offseason and Golden State Warriors would be very much interested in signing the veteran. The Warriors can pair Carmelo Anthony with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and other superstars to aim for the next NBA championship title.

Carmelo Anthony Trade Deal with Warriors Possible

The Golden State Warriors will surely look to upgrade their roster in the 2020 free agency and add a fourth superstar to the team. Andrew Wiggins might be traded to the Knicks and even if it doesn’t happen, there is no harm in getting roster upgrades this Summer. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green are not enough for the Dubs to win another NBA title and adding someone like Carmelo Anthony will help them a lot in the second unit.

The Warriors could get a veteran leader and reliable scorer in the form of Anthony at a very low price. Steve Kerr could easily add Carmelo Anthony to the mix of Curry, Thompson and Wiggins and have a shot at winning another NBA title ring before her retires.

Carmelo Anthony is Ready for a Supporting Role at Less Salary

Carmelo Anthony is now a changed man and knowing his age and the current NBA scenario, he won’t have any problems in coming off the bench and accept a supporting role. Even though Anthony is currently considered as the sixth man in the Warriors team, Steve Kerr could try some roster combinations and use Melo as the starting power forward alongside Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Green.

Also, money won’t be an issue for Carmelo Anthony at this point in his NBA career and he would have no issues in accepting a veteran minimum deal. Carmelo Anthony would love to win his first NBA championship title before he retires from the game.