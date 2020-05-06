Netflix’s Lucifer Season 5 Release Date, Trailer, Total Episodes, Plot Spoilers and More Updates on the Show

Lucifer Season 5 has been awaited by every fan of the devil-based TV series and they are hoping they could watch it in the COVID-19 lockdown. Most of the people are locked inside their houses and they are passing days by streaming Netflix shows the whole day. It would be a perfect time to binge-watch the next season of Lucifer. Netflix needs to drop a trailer for “Lucifer” season 5 soon announcing the release date and given fans a glimpse of the show.

Lucifer Season 5 Release Date and Trailer

Netflix has yet not announced the release date for Lucifer Season 5 and the recent COVID-19 outbreak can further complicate things. If we look at the schedules for previous seasons, the last season of Lucifer came out in May 2019.

In a scale of 1-10 How much excited are you for the 5th season of #Lucifer #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/yLVwOM2PcJ — Netflix ➐ (@NETFLlX2) April 25, 2020

It means that Lucifer Season 5 trailer would have been released by now with June or July as the season premiere date. However, as the next season of Lucifer has been divided into two parts, Netflix is probably planning to release the first part as fans are demanding that for the Coronavirus lockdown.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode Titles

Lucifer Season 5 will have a total of 16 episodes as 6 more episodes were added later due to Netflix demanding a longer season. It is also confirmed that the fifth season will be split into two parts of 8 episodes each which will be released with a one or two months gap between them. Here is the confirmed list of Lucifer Season 5 titles as shared by the writers themselves on Twitter after teasing it first.

Episode 1: Really Sad Devil Guy

Episode 2: Lucifer!LuciferLucifer!

Episode 3: ¡Diablo!

Episode 4: It Never Ends Well for the Chicken

Episode 5: Detective Amenadiel

Episode 6: BluBallz

Episode 7: Our Mojo

Episode 8: Spoiler Alert

Episode 9: Family Dinner

Episode 10: Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

Episode 11: Resting Devil Face

Episode 12: Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid

Episode 13: A Little Harmless Stalking

Episode 14: Nothing Lasts Forever

Episode 15: Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!

Episode 16: A Chance at a Happy Ending

Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers and Finale Theories

Lucifer Season 5 plot will deal with Lucy ruling in the hell for the first few episodes until he is needed down on the earth. While there are a lot of set pictures revealing several spoilers about the storyline, most of it is vague such as a retro-themed episode, Lucifer and Chloe sex scene, Maze and Lucy singing a duet and more.

It is also been confirmed that Lucifer Season 5 will feature Dennis Haysbert as God and it means the whole family is getting back together. Lesley-Ann Brandt who plays the role of Maze revealed that some scenes of the final episode were filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and production was shut down. She also hinted that it won’t be that much of interference to the premiere date of “Lucifer” season 5 part one.