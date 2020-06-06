New Boruto Episode 155 Release Date Revealed After Delay

Boruto Episode 155 has been delayed once again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the new release date of the anime is also revealed. It has been confirmed that TV Tokyo will not air episode 155 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations this Sunday, June 7 as the re-run of episode 6 of the anime will be aired instead.

There are also rumors that the Episode 155 will release the next Sunday after it, but nothing has been announced officially by the anime creators and it feels that coronavirus has delayed the series further.

Boruto Episode 155 Release Date after COVID-19 Delay

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 155 release date has been delayed over a month as the previous episode 154 in the series was released on April 26. The show went on a hiatus after the coronavirus pandemic hit Japan and most of the anime and manga series were badly affected by it. Boruto series is also on a hiatus since then and it is not clear when the next episode in the anime will come out.

With WSJ #26 printing that the 6/7 broadcast is a planned re-run of Boruto EP #6, we’ll wait on schedule updates at the end of next week from TV Guides & anime magazines Latest TV Tokyo PR indicates plans to shift from ~20% to 50% on-site work as preparation to re-open capacity — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) May 29, 2020

There are also reports that TV Tokyo might increase their on-site work from 20% to 50% capacity as they are ready to re-open. It has led to speculations that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 155 will now release on Sunday, June 14 as per some Twitter claims. However, it is still not confirmed as the coronavirus crisis has changed the broadcasting/streaming schedule of new Boruto anime series episodes.

Boruto Episode 155 Preview and Spoilers

Boruto Episode 155 promo shows Mitsuki and his cat Mikatsuki finding an injured old man in an alleyway. Mitsuki helps the old man and he becomes her friend after recovering. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 155 spoilers also reveal that the Team 7 gets a new mission, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada are asked by the local police department to help them solve a case. Fans are hoping that the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will release soon as the anime series returns from the COVID-19 pandemic delay.