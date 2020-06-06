Call of Duty developers recently updated all their games to show their support for the ongoing protest against the death of George Floyd. Infinity Ward, the gaming studio has put up a “Black Lives Matter” message on the loading screens of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty: Warzone” games.

While the message updates have mostly been received positively, some of the gamers are not happy as the protests have resulted in massive loss of life and property all over the United States. Here are details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone message updates and how the gaming industry has been responding to the BLM protests.

Black Lives Matter on Loading Screen of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Warzone”

Infinity Ward has put up the “Black Lives Matters” messages even on the Message of the Day screens for Modern Warfare and Warzone games in the Call of Duty franchise. The gaming studio has said that the message shows its stand against injustice and racism, where they stand for equality and inclusion.

Players logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will see this Black Lives Matter support message when they load into a match. pic.twitter.com/M1IF0aU9cE — IGN (@IGN) June 6, 2020

Infinity Ward had also pledged to keep all kinds of racial content out of Call of Duty games and have banned more than 1000s of accounts having inappropriate usernames. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are the two major games in the franchise which has been mostly affected by the updates. EA, Square Enix and Ubisoft have also joined Infinity Ward and the big-game companies have pledged to donate to the charities supporting the movement.

Gamers have Mixed Reactions on Call of Duty Message Updates

Gamers have mostly welcomed Infinity Ward’s decision of “Black Lives Matters” messages on COD Modern Warfare and COD Warzone titles and have appraised their support towards the protest. However, some of the gamers have also complained about their Call of Duty accounts getting banned without no reason as the usernames are no indication of racial bias.

Call of Duty really tryna make racists break they disks in half. Respect pic.twitter.com/o74UyoHuTO — Casey Lawrence (@LeanandCuisine) June 6, 2020

Saw the Black Lives Matter support message in Call of Duty and imagined half the audience being furious and the other half tolerant so long as they can still hate the gays. — Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) June 6, 2020

Further, several people living in the United States are not happy with the violent protests, riots and looting of the shops. Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone updates have got mixed reactions so far and it will continue for some time until Infinity Ward founds a neutral ground.