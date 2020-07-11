New Design for Your Instagram Stories

Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign for its Stories feature. The new design will enable users to watch favorite Stories in one place.

Julian Gamboa, Marketing and Social Media Manager at Adweek, recently shared screenshots of the new layout on Twitter. He wrote, “you have heard of two rows of Instagram Stories…Now prepare to SEE ALL STORIES.”

The screenshots show that the main feed may soon include two rows of Stories at the top of the screen. Additionally, there will be a new ‘See All Stories’ bar at the top of the screen. Once user tap this option, they will be taken to a new tab in which all friends’ stories are laid out in a grid.

Instagram is also working on a new feature called video note for its standalone messaging app Threads. This feature helps users stay connected to close or smaller circle of friends.

The new feature will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions. The video note feature would also help Threads users understand what their friends actually mean to say, and respond clearly.