New ‘Paper Mario’ Will Be Released This July in Nintendo Switch

A forthcoming release of a new game within this month may be stored in your waiting-list. Good fortune for those who already have Nintendo Switch consoles in their house, especially during this pandemic where everyone is expected to stay-at-home. The upcoming classical game titled “Paper Mario: The Origami King” is expected to be released this July.

A new paper-crafted Mario adventure is the sixth series that is released exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Mario, the main classical actor will appear in a paper-thin 3D. His companions including the Non-Player Character (NPC) will also be displayed in 3D. The 3D illustrations will be in the form of origami, following the characters of its titles.

The storyline whirl around the primary antagonist character, King Olly who has turned Princess Peach into an origami after attending an origami festival. One of Mario’s allies, Olivia, who is King’s Olly’s sister, is establishing two joint forces to stop Olly’s origami onslaught. Based on its trailers. “Paper Mario: The Origami King” will be released on July 17 on Nintendo Switch. The game is able to be pre-purchased for $59.99.

Will ‘Crysis Remastered’ still be released this July?

The developer Crytek faced some backlash after a recently leaked gameplay video. However, Nintendo’s official website still indicates the game will be released on July 23, as of this article is written.

Many comments mentioned that the quality of the visuals and the gameplay that is seen in the leak does not meet their expectations. The ‘remastered’ title somehow leverages the expectation of the fans to have a more sophisticated visual experience. There is a possibility where the delay may happen. Crytek addressed the issue announcing that, “This extra time until release will allow us to get ‘Crysis Remastered’ up to the PC and console breaking standard you’ve come to expect from ‘Crysis’ games.”

In the same announcement, Crytek confirmed its delay to launch the game on “all platforms”. Aside from the official release, the pre-order also will be delayed, except on Nintendo Switch “because they already started.”. The new date for the official release has not yet been announced.