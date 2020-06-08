NFL 2020 Season Start Date, Schedule: Timetable will be adjusted as per Coronavirus Pandemic

NFL 2020 Season schedule has been announced by the league and it is the usual 17-week format, but that could be changed if the Coronavirus pandemic is not under control. Most of the sports events across the world are postponed, canceled or played without spectators due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

NFL is ready for the pandemic and the schedule will be adjusted in case things are not clear as per the plans. Here are more details on the “NFL 2020 Season” schedule, start games, and the changes that can be made due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

NFL 2020 Season Schedule and Opening Games

NFL 2020 season will start on Thursday, September 10 and will have the usual 17-week regular season. Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans will be the first game played as the reigning Super Bowl champions always open the season. Fans who are waiting to see Tom Brady in the new jersey, the quarterback will play his first game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13 against New Orleans Saints.

Every game. For every NFL team. All in one place. The 2020 NFL Schedule! pic.twitter.com/PT5yBRxoTz — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2020

If everything goes as per the schedule without any Coronavirus problems, NFL 2020 season playoffs will start on January 9, 2021, followed by the Pro Bowl on January 31. The Super Bowl championship game will be played on February 7, 2021, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

NFL 2020 Season Game Changes as per COVID-19 Pandemic

NFL 2019 Season avoided delays as it just ended before the Coronavirus outbreak became out of control in the United States. But the same won’t be possible for NFL 2020 Season as there are more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and 85,000 deaths related to it in the US. NFL fans should be ready for massive changes in the game schedule this year, the league could be delayed and Super Bowl LV could be pushed back to the end of February.

NFL 2020 schedule has been set in such a way that in case of Week 2 games are canceled, teams will face the same opponents due to having the same bye week. There are also reports that NFL teams based in California might not be able to play in their home fields. Also, there is a huge chance that NFL 2020 games will proceed without spectators or limited audiences at the game venue.