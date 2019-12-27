NFL Deals Roundup: Amari Cooper, Jay Ajayi, Russell Wilson and Dez Bryant for 2020 Season

NFL Week 17 is the last in the regular season and half of the teams will be eliminated and some are already out of the playoffs race. It means preparing their roster for next season will start and a lot of players will be traded in the NFL offseason. Amari Cooper from Cowboys, Jay Ajayi from Eagles, Russell Wilson from Seahawks and Dez Bryant into Saints trade deals are possible for the NFL 2020 season.

Cowboys can’t Afford Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is not playing up to the mark and the Dallas Cowboys are deciding to lay him off. It is not like Jerry Jones don’t have enough money, but the luxury tax allows only a limited amount of cap space to spend on players in NFL trade deals.

Amari Cooper: NFL leader in drops since 2015 pic.twitter.com/zmfqmdDpv8 — PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2019

The Cowboys have already paid Ezekiel Elliot too much and Dak Prescott will also cost a high price for the next season. It means that Dallas doesn’t have enough money left for Amari Cooper and unless he brings his salary way down, the wide receiver will be traded to some of the other teams for sure in the 2020 season.

Eagles to Release Jay Ajayi

Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release Jay Ajayi from the team as per the NFL insider reports. The move is made to make a place for fellow running back Jordan Howard who missed the last six Eagles game due to a shoulder injury. Ajayi has not been playing well and carried the ball for 10 times for 30 rushing yards.

The @Eagles plan to make RB Jordan Howard inactive vs. @dallascowboys today. Howard (shoulder nerve) has not fully recovered from his week 9 injury but there's high confidence in Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi as effective backfield. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 22, 2019

Also, the Eagles gave him a chance to appear in only 3 out of 6 games since he got his name in the depth chart of Week 11. Howard is one of the main members of Eagles offense and once he is cleared, he will be part of the team in Week 17 game against the Giants.

Russell Wilson is Not the Same Anymore

Russell Wilson is no doubt a great player but his latest performance in the Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals have raised questions on him. Wilson just 16 of 31 for 169 yards against a bad defense and the Cardinals defeated Seahawks on the road due to that.

#Seahawks really ran their fourth-string RB on 3rd-and-3 rather than putting the ball in Russell Wilson's hands. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 22, 2019

While the quarterback has played some good games against weak teams such as Carolina Panthers, he has been fairly average for most of the games after November. The Seahawks rely too much on Russell Wilson and he can’t do it alone, one of them has to move on for sure in the NFL 2020 season.

Saints to have Dez Bryant Back

Dez Bryant is ready to make his NFL comeback and he has listed to a few teams he would like to join. New Orleans Saints are obviously his first choice and Bryant was playing well with the team before his season-ending Achilles injury.

@DezBryant I love you man, but unfortunately the cowboys aren’t your best place to continue playing. You deserve to be on a winning team. Go to the Chiefs or Saints assuming Brees doesn’t retire. — Richie Head (@RichieHead9) December 23, 2019

The veteran wide receiver loved playing for the Saints and it won’t be a surprise if he is back in the team for NFL 2020 season. The Saints are looking for WR that could be a great weapon for quarterback Drew Brees and Dez Bryant would surely get another chance