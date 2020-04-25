NFL Draft 2020 Day 3 Round 4-7 Start Time, Live Stream, TV Channels and How to Watch Online?

NFL 2020 Draft has gone virtual and we have come down to the last and final Day 3 for the trade deals. There were some interesting developments on Day 1 and Day 2 but things went down smoothly as the virtual draft went on without any hitch. The first 3 rounds are already over and Day 3 will have Round 4 to Round 7 which will be the end of the whole process.

Since the stadium where the 2020 NFL Draft is taking place is empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the football fans has to watch the entire show at home on TV or stream it live. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL 2020 Draft Day 4 start time, TV channels, how to live stream and watch online Round 4-7 without any issues.

NFL Round 4-7 Timings and Format

NFL Draft 2020 will start from April 23 and April 25 will be the last and final day. The Day 3 of 2020 NFL draft lottery will start on Saturday noon at 12 pm EST live from Las Vegas. Even though the draft selection process has changed, the format is still the same as in previous years.

Every NFL team was allotted ten minutes in Round 1 and seven minutes for Round 2 and 3. As the final Saturday has arrived, each NFL team will get five minutes for Round 4 till Round 7.

NFL 2020 Draft TV Channels, Live Stream and Radio Stations

NFL 2020 Draft final day will be simulcast from ESPN, NFL Network and ABC where the original telecasts will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut and other reports will work from home studios.

Here is how you can watch the Day 4 of 2020 NFL Draft on TV, live stream and Radio stations: