Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham Baby Rumors: Couple is Secretly Married and Pregnant?

Last month, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham shocked their fans when they shared the news of their engagement.

Weeks later, sources claimed that Beckham and Peltz are secretly married. Recently, the actress posted a caption that sparked more rumors about the couple.

Is Nicola Peltz Pregnant with Beckham child?

Recently, Nicola posted a photo of herself and Beckham on her social media. In the picture, Nicola is wearing a long sleeved dress. In the picture, Beckham is wearing a black t-shirt. He is also kissing Nicola on the cheeks.With a caption “Baby B.”

Thousands of her fans commented congratulations on her post. Fans are convinced that the caption is related to either a baby Brookly or a baby Beckham.

However, Nicola and Beckham have not made it official yet.

Is Peltz secretly married to Beckham?

A day ago, the pair pointed their fans to think that they secretly married in Miami. Beckham’s entire family was part of the trip. Victoria Beckham also posted a gorgeous picture of the couple in front of a beach.

The sweatest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, lookins so amazing in the #VBPA20 rose print dress!

Victoria Beckham doesn’t want to invite the Sussexes to her son’s marriage.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Peltz are struggling with David and Victoria as they have so involved in wedding planning, want to control the guestlist for the wedding.

They don’t want to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the wedding of the century. Instead, they want to invite Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, Beckham and Peltz, believes that inviting the Sussexes is a great idea.