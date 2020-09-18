Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce Rumours: Couple Breaking Over Red Carpet Issue?

Nicole Kidman and Australian singer Keith Urban having issues in their marriage? The Big Little Lies actress is upset with her husband for missing some of her red carpet appearances.

Is Keith Urban Giving Nicole Kidman The Cold Shoulder?

Urban allegedly missed attending the events for the movie The Goldfinch on purpose. As he chose to spend that time with his bandmates instead. The Fighter hitmaker was already on tour before Kidman’s event. But he, supposedly, still avoided going despite having the night off.

The Bombshell star also attended last year’s Toronto Film Festival solo. She was alone even at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019. Kidman won the coveted Actress of the Year prize at the annual awards. But her country singer husband wasn’t with her.

The Actual Truth Behind Keith And Nicole’s Relationship

When she won the award, The Others actor did not take all the credit herself. She made sure to give a shout out to her husband. The Eyes Wide Shut star said that Keith is the one who gives her the confidence we all see on screen.

Speaking on @daxshepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, @KeithUrban tipped his hat to his wife of 14 years, Nicole Kidman, who not only swept him off his feet but helped him become a better man. ❤️ https://t.co/oQGYEBBQ1b — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2020

The married couple is happy as ever. Their marriage is not hitting rock bottom as the rumours are suggesting. As both are busy with their demanding jobs, it’s highly possible the actress has to be separated from her husband for weeks. But that comes with the territory of being in the showbiz.