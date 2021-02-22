Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s friendship is over after negotiations for a third season of Big Little Lies fell through. Here, Kidman is painted as the instigator. Gossip mongers have now come up with a feud between two seasoned A-listers.

Nicole Kidman Unwilling To Do Another Sequel For BLL

Witherspoon and Kidman’s inseparable bond has reportedly taken a hit over negotiations of the next season of their hit show. And it looks like the blame is on Kidman’s reluctance to return for a third season of the show.

A lot of people believed the closeness of this cast would mean they were all in for each other. However, Kidman is refusing to do any US-based productions for now, which includes Big Little Lies. Instead, word is that she’s only going to take on projects in Australia.

Also, between all of her Amazon projects, she doesn’t have any openings in her schedule, which apparently was a huge blow for Reese in particular. She was hoping it was her turn to shine after Nicole got all the award nods and acclaim for the first two seasons.

Witherspoon is supposedly extremely unhappy with the situation, but she’s keeping mum about the behind-the-scenes struggle. It never looks good to have two leading ladies feuding. She always had Big Little Lies to fall back on, until now. And it’s all thanks to Nicole’s disinterest.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Real Update

The official word on what to expect for a possible continuation of the show is out. HBO’s president, Casey Bloys, straight-up called a third season “unrealistic” due to the packed schedules of all of the show’s stars, not just Kidman.

Kidman is the one who’s said the most about the possibility of more Big Little Lies, saying that it would first and foremost be up to Liane Moriarty, the writer of the original novel, and David E. Kelley, the show’s creator. It’s out of her hands, and thus, there’s no possible truth to this tabloid’s story.

Besides, it’s not like production would kick off immediately without the scripts being written or contracts signed. There’s no point saying that Kidman staying in Australia for now is frustrating Witherspoon. Simply put, two women can work together on a project and not get into a feud, like how the tabloids claim.