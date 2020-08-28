Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date, Specs, Features: Updates on the Next-Gen Nintendo Switch

The next generation Nintendo Switch will have several updates and it is rumored to launch next year. Nintendo is yet to finalize several details of the upcoming gaming console.

Nintendo Switch launch in 2021

During the end of 2019, many speculations were being made about the upcoming Nintendo Switch. However, earlier this year, the Japanese video game announced that the game will not launch in 2020.

Several supply chain sources reported that the new Nintendo Switch initial plans are on table now. In early 2021, Nintendo may reveal its new console. The Nintendo Switch was first launched in March 2017.

Nintendo will release the upgraded Nintendo Switch along with several new games including those from third party developers as well. Nintendo has not spoken up about the most anticipated games including sequel to Metroid Prime 4 (teased during E3 2017) and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (announced during a 2019 Nintendo Direct).

There has been no updates since the announcement of these upcoming titles. It is not likely that they will release in the fall.

Next-gen Nintendo Switch and Expected Upgrades

A refreshed console version was released by Nintendo. However, considering the range of upgrades, it was hardly a next generation console. Thus, fans are still on the lookout for the next Nintendo Switch.

Sources suggest that the upcoming game will feature updates which will be worth called the Nintendo Switch Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2.

Why the next-gen Switch did not release this year?

The console wars are going on between Microsoft and Sony with the release of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This is why Nintendo opted not to make major announcements this year.