Not a Pure Chinese App, PUBG Mobile Is Still Available in India

Last week, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps. This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.

People are questioning as a mobile gaming app, PUBG Mobile, is not on the list. The question emerges as Tencent, Chinese company owns this app. In India, the game is distributed by Tencent Holdings.

After PUBG became popular, Tencent — a Chinese conglomerate — joined hands with Bluehole to market the product in China and started handling a large portion of its distribution. In India, Tencent Holdings distributes the game.

According to sources, the Indian government does not ban this app due to its mixed ownership. Users can still find this game in India on their Google Play Store and Apple App Store.