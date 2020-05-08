One Piece 979 Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers: Luffy and Kid attacks Onigashima, Kaido’s Son Yamato Revealed

One Piece Chapter 979 is going to be amazing as Luffy and his alliance will finally attack Onigashima and defeat Kaido. Luffy, Kid and Kinemon and the rest of the alliance have reached Onigashima and once everyone is in position, the attack will start.

Kaido and the beast pirates will be caught by surprise and unable to respond, which is the only way Luffy can win the battle. Law and Kinemon made a perfect plan to surprise attack Kaido by catching the enemy off-guard. Here are more details on “One Piece” chapter 979 release date, recap, leaks, spoilers and ways to read the manga online.

One Piece 978 Recap and Summary

One Piece Chapter 978 shows the Flying Six entering Onigashima and starting the party at Kaido’s mansion. It allows Luffy and his alliance to reach the island safely without getting undetected as Kinemon change their attires to the beast pirates uniform.

One Piece, Ch. 978: The fight for Wano is in full swing! Can the assault force catch Kaido by surprise? Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/1H0UVKqqH4 pic.twitter.com/qbba2LY8mT — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 26, 2020

Everyone uses the attires as camouflage to get to their assigned place and start the attack on Kaido and the beast pirates. One Piece 978 also reveals the name of Flying Six members as Black Maria, Sasaki, X Drake, Ulti, Sasaki, and Page One.

One Piece Chapter 979 Leaks and Spoilers

One Piece 979 leaks show that Kaido’s son will be named Yamato and he is seen missing at the party. Kaido will ask the Flying Six to find his son Yamato and on doing that, they can challenge the Calamities for a fight.

Big Mom is wearing a kimono to witness the fight and if any of the Tobi Roppo wins the match, they can replace the respective All-Star Beast Pirates. Fans will also get to see more of the Numbers in “One Piece” chapter 979 and their gift to Kaido which will be very important in the future arc.

One Piece Chapter 979 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 979 release date is expected to be Monday, May 11, as per the official Viz media sources. There are also chances that One Piece 979 comes out on Sunday, May 10 due to the Japanese time difference. One Piece chapter 979 English version can be officially read for free on Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites.