One Piece Chapter 1001 Detailed Spoilers: The Entire Chapter Is Fighting; Supernovas To Face New Attack Techniques

One Piece Chapter 1001 detailed spoilers are finally out and the chapter is titled – “Onigashima’s decisive monster battle”. Meanwhile, on the cover, Jinbe is sleeping on a jellyfish. And just like the title suggests the entire chapter is a battle. Thanks to Korean insider Redon, here’s the detailed break-up of the upcoming chapter.

Detailed Spoilers Of One Piece Chapter 1001

Kaidou is shocked to see that Luffy’s attack was able to damage him.

Zoro: “So that’s the Haki he has been learning from that old Wano kuni guy?”

Kid: “What the hell is that Haki? How can a punching attack work against Kaidou!?” In the meantime, Kaidou thinks to himself–

“This brat just completely lost to me a while ago in Kuri. What in the world happened since then!? There are only a few people in the world who can fight against me. Who the hell does he think he is?”

As Kaidou looks at Luffy, he sees the shadows of Roger, Whitebeard, Oden and Rocks behind him (we can’t see Rocks in detail). Kaidou attacks Luffy with “Raimei Hakke” again. Luffy reads the future and dodges the attack but Kaidou is so fast that Luffy is partially hit again. Some blood comes out from his head while Kaidou compliments Luffy for being able to dodge the attack this time. Big Mom attacks Luffy with “Heavenly Fire” before he could get up, but Zoro cut Prometheus in half with Kinemon’s “Kitsunebiryuu: Homurasaki” (he says he stole it).

Big Mom’s New Attack In One Piece Chapter 1001

Kaidou attacks Luffy again but Law uses “Shambles” to teleport Luffy towards him. Law is angry saying that he intended to save Kinemon by himself, but Luffy had to go and say it first, so now it looks like he’s following Luffy’s orders. Kid mocks Law for becoming Luffy’s subordinate and says he doesn’t care if “small fry” wants to team up. Big Mom attacks Luffy, Law and Kid with a new technique called “Heavenly Bonbon”, where Prometheus spits out 3 small fireballs.

Luffy: “So the first guy who touches that fire is a “small fry”.

Law and Kid say they won’t play Luffy’s game. But when the fireballs come close, all of them refuse to touch them (they all make funny “Huh?!!” faces) and so all of them get hit by the fireballs. Zoro puts on his bandana and says to Killer.

Zoro: “Don’t get in my way, Kamazou.”

Zoro remembers him from his laugh. Killer replies him while he prepares his blades named “Punisher”.

Killer: “If I had these blades back then, you’d have been dead.”

Zoro: “The result would still be the same.”

Zoro and Killer attack Kaidou together. Zoro uses “Rengoku Oni Giri” and Killer uses “Zanshu Claw” (Beheading Claw). Kaidou seems to take a bit of damage but still smiles and compliments them.

Zoro: “I still need to release more of Enma’s power.”

Supernova Trio Give Their All

The 3 captains are back on their feet and attack Kaidou together. Kaidou tells Big Mom to wait since he wants to see their power in full. Luffy uses “Gomu Gomu no Kong Gun”, Law uses “Takt” to drop tons of rocks on Kaidou and Kid uses a new attack called “Punk Rotten: Punk Vise”, a badass robot with skull face that crushes Kaidou with both hands.

Meanwhile, Big Mom is laughing from above and turns Napoleon into a flaming sword. Kaidou emerges from the rocks in his dragon form. In an amazing double spread, Kaidou in dragon form and Big Mom with her flaming sword face the 5 Supernova. Kaidou says–