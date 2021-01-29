One Piece Chapter 1002 Spoilers And Detailed Summary; Where To Read The Manga And Release Date

One Piece Chapter 1002 summary and detailed spoilers are out. The new chapter has been titled “Yonkou Vs. New Generation”. And on the cover, Rob Lucci is feeding pigeons in the park. Also, there won’t be any break next week. So, the chapter will be out on time as usual.

One Piece Chapter 1002 Detailed Spoilers

Chapter starts with Kaidou unleashing his wind blades called “Kaifuu” (Destructive Wind) at the Worst Generation. Kid’s robot got hit but he’s fine since the robot is just made of scrap metals. Zoro uses his sword to block the attack and Luffy jumps to avoid them.

Then, Luffy uses a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Kong Raifuru” to punch Kaidou in the face. Kaido’s head is thrown back thanks to Luffy’s attack, so Kid takes this chance and grabs Kaidou’s neck. Then Kid uses a new attack called “Slam Gibson” to suplex throw Kaidou to the ground.

Law teleports right next to Kaidou. He says he’s never seen a dragon’s internal organs before but the heart must be around where he is now. Then he pierces Kaidou with “Gamma Knife”. Kaidou screams but he isn’t hurt too badly.

The Fight Gets More And More Real

Kaidou mentions how these brats aren’t just “tough idiots”, they studied how tough his skin is as well. Killer runs on top of Kaidou’s body, then he uses an attack called “Kamaa Sonic” (Scythe Sonic). We see his blades becoming massive (we don’t know if it’s an illusion or they are real) and how they cut right through Kaidou’s body damaging his inside.

Big Mom hits Killer with a new attack called “Indra” (Powerful Drum), saying that as long as all of them are under this sky, there’s no escape from her attacks. Kaidou opens his mouth to chomp on Killer, who is falling from the sky. But Luffy hits Kaidou’s face first with “Gomu Gomu no Rhino Schneider”.

Kaidou then prepares to use “Bolo Breath” on Luffy. Zoro asks Law to transport him up there. Law complains why he has to babysit them, but complies anyway. Law teleports Zoro in front of Kaidou just in time. Kaidou unleashes “Bolo Breath” but Zoro uses again Kinemon’s “Kitsunebiryuu: Homurasaki” to cut it and protect Luffy.

Zoro Surprises Kaido

Zoro then prepares to use his Ittouryuu (One Sword Style) and “Hiryuu Kaen” attack (the move he used to defeat Ryuma in Thriller Bark). Big Mom warns Kaidou to get out of the way. She senses that the sword is not any usual sword. Zoro slashes at Kaidou but misses. Instead, his attack slices one of Onigashima’s horns off. Kaidou is surprised, he can sense Oden’s presence in Zoro’s sword.

Big Mom then uses a massive new attack called “Tenman Daijisai Tenjin” (The supreme God that covers entire sky) where she unleashes a rain of thunders from the sky. This attack is similar to Enel’s “Mamaragan” but all Big Mom thunder has souls inside of them, so they can move and attack from any direction.

Luffy, Zoro, Law and Kid get struck by it, but Luffy can still jump back up in the air. Big Mom is surprised.

Big Mom: “Why doesn’t work against you!?”

Luffy: “Because I’m rubber.”

Kaidou then shoots another “Bolo Breath” right at Luffy, but Luffy withstands it.

Kaidou: “Fire doesn’t work too? Why!?”

Luffy: “Because I’m “tough” enough!!”

Luffy then uses a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatoringu” on Kaidou.

Release Date And Read One Piece Chapter 1002 Online

Chapter 1002 will release officially on Sunday, January 31st at 11 am EST. Fans can read it legally for free from Viz Media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus platforms.