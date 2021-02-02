One Piece Chapter 1003 Detailed Spoilers, Release Date And Where To Read Manga Online For Free

One Piece Chapter 1003 is next instalment in line. Fans are eagerly awaiting the spoilers for this upcoming chapter. And unlike last few times, spoilers came out a day earlier than the usual. Although the storyline hasn’t really been revealed, there are a lot of spoilers this time.

One Piece Chapter 1003 Spoilers

The title of the chapter is ‘The Night of 盤上’ which literally translates as ‘on the board’. It is still not clear, as the Korean words have many translations depending on the context. There are other sources which says that the chapter title “The Night of Games” or “The Night of the Rooftop”. Anyway, things will get cleared pretty soon.

The chapter starts with Luffy’s Gomu Gomu no Gatoringu attack, but he loses Gear 4 and can’t use Ambition for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Big Mom uses Hahaba to launch an attack Luffy, but Zoro intervenes and Law uses Countershock.

Elsewhere, Kaidou uses an attack called Vortex Wind against Killer and Kid, before biting Luffy. However, Zoro is able to save Luffy from Kaidou again using Black Dragon Tornado. As a result, Kaidou is damaged and notices Oden’s sword, he then uses another unnamed attack over a large area.

CPO appears and they analyse the battle on a tiled board. The samurai had 5,400 cash and have lost 400. Kaidou had 30,000 cash and has lost 3000. In the end, Kaidou’s hybrid form appears, which appears to be a dragon.

Source: Korean Sources translated by Redon

Additionally, some spoilers provided by Saudi sources suggest that something strange/huge happens in this chapter. Something about it’s ending will make you yearn to see Chapter 1004.

There’s no break for One Piece after Chapter 1003! #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/MOnQBqiPpi — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) February 1, 2021

Release Date And Where To Read Manga Online

Chapter 1003 is scheduled to release on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. And there is no break next week. Chapter 1004 will release on Sunday, February 14th. Fans can read it from Viz Media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus platforms.