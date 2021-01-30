One Piece Chapter 1003 Predictions, Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Leaks, Where To Read Online

One Piece Chapter 1003 is almost here. With the release of the recent chapter, fans are now excited to know what happens next in the matchup between the two Yonko and the Worst Generations. The next chapter is coming out next week and fans are glad that there are no breaks this time. There have been 3 breaks for the past 3 chapters in the manga series. Now, everyone is glad that there won’t be any additional wait this time.

One Piece Chapter 1003 Predictions And Discussion

The oncoming chapter might shift the focus from the Supernova vs Yonko battle on the top of the Onigashima dome. And reveal what is happening with the other straw hats. Sanji is still stuck with Black Maria. Nami and Usopp are being chased by Page One and Ulti. Franky and Jinbe are handling Who’s Who and Sasaki. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Meanwhile, Luffy is currently shining in the battle against the Emperors as he is the only one not affected by Big Mom’s lighting and Kaido’s fire. Zoro has proved that he can even hurt a Yonko with his sword. And that’s why Big Mom asked Kaido to dodge. Consequently, one of the Onigashima dome’s skulls fell and was sliced. The new chapter could either shift the focus to the fights below or Eiichiro Oda could do something crazy and continue the Yonko vs Supernova fight for the third chapter in a row. Let’s see which characters will Oda focuses on.

Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan Leaks And Where To Read Online

Chapter 1003 will be available on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Spoilers will be updated once the manga raws or scans leaks are verified and translated into English. Raws scans will be out 2-3 days before the manga release. And the manga spoilers will be out around Tuesday, February 2. However, it would be better to wait for the official version.

The manga title, a basic summary, and some hand-drawn panels will be posted on the internet around Tuesday evening by the Korean sources. Although, nothing is fixed and the leaks could be out late or early too. The print out copy of One Piece Chapter 1003 will be available in the next volume of the Weekly Shonen Jump (WSJ) in Japan. For manga fans who are following the series online, you can read the latest chapter of One Piece manga from the official manga distributors such as Manga Plus and Viz Media.