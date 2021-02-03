One Piece Chapter 1003 is just around the corner. Brief summary is already out and the title is- “The Night on the board”. There are other sources which says that the chapter title “The Night of Games” or “The Night of the Rooftop”. Additionally, its been confirmed that there won’t be any break next week. Chapter 1004 will arrive on time.

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, over 20 years. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999 has been running for 20 years straight and is still ongoing.

One Piece Chapter 1003 Summary And Spoilers

The chapter begins with Luffy’s Gomu Gomu no Gatling with which the previous one ended. After his attack, Luffy loses Gear 4 and cannot use his haki for 10 minutes. Big Mom uses her attack “Hahaba” (Mother Grandmother) against Luffy, but Zoro intervenes. Law uses “Countershock” against Big Mom.

Kaidou uses an attack called “Vortex Wind” (or something like that) against Killer and Kid. Kaidou bites Luffy. Zoro uses the attack “Black Dragon Tornado” against Kaidou and saves Luffy again. Kaidou is damaged and notices Oden’s sword. He uses another attack (does not give the name) that affects a large area.

Just then, CP0 appear. When the CP0 appeared they were sorry about losing their “ally/ or friend” Orochi and that theparty turned to a fight. Then they analyze the battle on a board with tiles. The samurai had 5,400 cash, they have lost 400.Kaido had 30,000 and has lost 3,000. And Kaido transforms into his hybrid form at the end.

Release Date And Where To Read Manga Online

Chapter 1003 is scheduled to release on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. And Chapter 1004 will release on Sunday, February 14th. Fans can read it from Viz Media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus platforms.

Additionally, some spoilers provided by Saudi sources suggest that something strange/huge happens in this chapter. Something about it’s ending will make you yearn to see Chapter 1004.