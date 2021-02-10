One Piece Chapter 1004 Spoilers, Full Summary; The Fight Of Ongashima Continues; Break Next Week

One Piece Chapter 1004 is just around the corner. And the full summary is already out. It is titled “Kibi Dango”. In the cover Chopper, a squirrel and a monkey are eating Rumble Ball candies together.

One Piece Chapter 1004 Detailed Summary

Chapter starts with Speed (the horse Headliner), she’s going around Onigashima’s castle giving dango to the Gifters, saying dangos are a special recovery medicine from Queen. A little flashback starts. We can see Tama, she’s wanting to go help fight at Onigashima. She wants to see Wanokuni with Momonosuke as Shogun and she doesn’t want to be hungry again. So she used Speed’s personal ship to go Onigashima, taking Speed, Gazelleman and Daifugou together with her. On the ship, Tama created a huge amount of Kibi Dango.

Cut back to present. We see Gazelleman and Daifugou running around Onigashima’s castle and distributing dango to Gifters too. Cut to Franky Vs. Sasaki fighting. Franky Shougun shoots its “Weapons Left” at Sasaki but the attack doesn’t work. Sasaki crashes into Franky Shougun but Franky grabs his horns and throws him.

The Fight Continues

Franky Shougun is about to shoot another weapon but the Armored Division jumps all over it and grabs its robotic arms and legs. These Gifters are very strong, together they manage to hold Franky Shougun still while Sasaki is charging again. But suddenly Usopp, Nami, Tama, and Komachiyo run into the scene followed by an army of Gifters who are now on their side. Franky uses this chance to get away, so Sasaki crashes into the Armored Division instead.

Ulti and Page One (that are following Usopp and Nami) shout that these Gifters have betrayed them. Sasaki is confused on why they betrayed them. Ulti jumps at Komachiyo, but Nami uses her “Thunder Lance=Tempo” to stop Ulti. The attack hits Ulti directly and she falls to the ground.

Nami: “This isn’t enough to stop her. I need a stronger thunder!!”

Usopp uses “Hissatsu: Kibi Dango Star” to shoot dango into the Gifters’ mouths, turning Sasaki’s Armored Division into their allies. Sasaki is confused why his troops turned against him, Franky takes this chance to attack. Franky Shougun uses a new attack called “Fran Blade: Victory V Flash”. With a sword that emits light, Franky Shougun slashs Sasaki. The attack hits Sasaki directly and blood comes out.

Sanji And Black Maria

Cut to Black Maria and Sanji. Sanji defeats all of Black Maria’s male subordinates but he wouldn’t touch the female ones, so Black Maria manages to catch him in her spider web. Black Maria tells Sanji to shout for Robin, and her subordinate with eye-marked paper will send his voice all over the castle to lure Robin to Black Maria. She says Kaidou ordered her to take Nico Robin alive. Robin will be injured to the point that she can’t escape and will kept alive until Kaido finishes using her.

Sanji: “Don’t you dare underestimate Nico Robin!!”

Back to the Live Stage, Boa Huang announces that one of her spies (a rat with eye-marked paper) has found the Red Scabbards. They are lying unconscious in a room in the castle’s keep. King is still busy (we see him receiving the report but can’t see who he’s fighting) so he orders someone to go and kill the samurai immediately. Black Maria replies that she will go and do it herself, since the room is connected directly to her floor.

Bao Huang: “Hurry up, but beware! There are “10 people” in that room!

I can’t see clearly because it’s too dark…

but there’s someone else in there, trying to help the samurai!!”

In the room, we see a silhouette of a mysterious person tending to Kinemon’s wound. The person is normal size (half of Kinemon’s size). We see the side of his/her face and the nose/mouth shape make it seems like that person is a female (or maybe young male). The person is grinding his/her teeth and looks like there’re tears dropping from his/her eyes.

Release Date And Break Next Week

Chapter 1004 will release officially on Sunday, February 14 at 11 am EST. There is a break next week and it means Chapter 1005 will release on Sunday, February 28th. Fans can read the new chapters from Viz Media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official platforms.