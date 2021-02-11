One Piece Chapter 1005 Predictions, Release Date And Where To Read Online; Break Next Week

One Piece Chapter 1005 release is still far away as even Chapter 1004 release is a few days away. But based on the manga spoilers and leaks, the basic details of the future chapter are out. It seems that fans will have to wait extra for the 1005th chapter as the manga series is on a break next week.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the One Piece manga series is taking a rest next week and hence there will be no chapter coming out next Sunday.

One Piece Chapter 1005 Predictions

Chapter 1005 predictions can be done based on Chapter 1004 spoilers. And the leaks are totally clear now. The manga chapter ends with a female figure arriving to assist the Nine Red Scabbards, as seen by Bao Huang and it could be possible that the tenth person is Hiyori or Lady Toki.

Although, nothing is much clear on that front, spoilers will surely answer the question. Franky vs Sasaki fight was expanded in the previous chapter, so we can assume Jinbe vs Who’s Who fight will get the limelight in the next chapter. The upcoming chapter will surely reveal Black Maria trying to fight Nico Robin as she arrives to save Sanji.

Release Date And Where To Read

For those who are waiting for the release of the new manga chapter 1005, it’s unfortunate to say that the manga will be put in hiatus for one week. This only means that the next chapter will not be releasing next week. Instead, it will be rescheduled for its official release on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The print out copy of Chapter 1005 will be available in the next volume of the Weekly Shonen Jump (WSJ) in Japan. For manga fans who are following the series online, you can read the latest chapter of One Piece manga from the official manga distributors such as Manga Plus and Viz Media.