One Piece Chapter 1005 Spoilers: Black Maria Vs Nico Robin; Oden Vs Kaido; Fans Are In For A Treat

One Piece Chapter 1005 spoilers are out. And fans might finally see the much-awaited one-on-one battle between Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria and Straw Hat Pirates Nico Robin.

⚠ Short spoilers One Piece Chapter 1005 There is no break next week! #onepiece1005 pic.twitter.com/01GsAEp4GY — Feb (@apfebrian24) February 23, 2021

One Piece Chapter 1005 Spoilers

Based on the most recent spoilers shared by Redon and other Korean insiders on Reddit, Sanji gives in to Black Maria’s urging. In the previous chapter, Kaido’s minion told Sanji that she wanted him to call for Robin so she could lure the archeologist to her trap. Black Maria also revealed to the Straw Hats’ chef Kaido’s plan for his nakama.

Robin heard Sanji’s plea for help and, along with Brook, storm into his location. Robin attacks Black Maria using her gigantic hand while Brook freezes her web to set Sanji free. The spoilers also claim that the last panel of the manga shows Black Maria vs. Robin and Brook.

Sanji’s Plight And Robin’s Fight

It is safe to assume that a lot of things are happening in Black Maria’s lair that the spoilers do not reveal. There could be a good reason behind Sanji’s desperate plea for help, considering that he knows what Kaido is planning to do with Robin. Sanji loves his Nakama, especially Robin and Nami, and the fandom knows that he would never put them in harm’s way.

What made Sanji do the act is yet to be revealed, but fans are in for an exciting battle between Black Maria and Robin if the spoilers are accurate. Fans may not have seen Robin in action as of late, but her previous battles reveal how lethal she is. It is safe to say that Sanji is confident in what his Nakama is capable of and understands that Kaido’s minions are underestimating Robin.

The Tobi Roppo member is playing a dangerous game by using Sanji to bait the archeologist. Robin is not all brains. Fans saw how she easily defeated Alabasta’s warrior Pell. Nico Robin is the sole survivor of Ohara and the only character who can read the Poneglyphs. The battle between Robin and Black Maria might peak at the succeeding chapters.

Release Date

The upcoming manga is set to arrive on February 28th, 2021.