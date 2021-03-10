One Piece Chapter 1007 Detailed Spoilers, Leaks, Release Date And Timings Around The World

One Piece Chapter 1007 complete spoilers are out now, all thanks to Korean sources. And fans have a lot to discuss after seeing these leaks. The upcoming chapter has been titled Mr. Racoon dog (Tanuki san). Also, there is going to be a break next week, so chapter 1008 will be releasing the week after.

One Piece Chapter 1007 Full Spoilers

Most members of the Mimawarigumi and the Oniwabanshu have been defeated by Hyougorou. Queen says to his subordinates who are infected by the virus :

Pleasures, the trash that laugh because they failed the gamble to gain their abilities. Waiters who won’t get Smile Fruits regardless of how long they have to wait. You should feel better now since you became useful because of the virus now.

Chopper gets the antibodies before Hyogoro dies. Chopper has created a gaseous virus based on the antibodies and spreads it in the room with a cannon. Queen attacks Chopper, but the Pleasures defend the reindeer as a shield voluntarily.

Chopper takes a Rumble Ball and slaps Queen while Marco holds him. Yamato and Momonosuke appear in the chapter. CP0 comments on Vegapunk and the “lineage factor”. The Red scabbards meet a surprising character at the end (the spoiler provider does not reveal their identity).

Release Date And Time

Chapter 1007 is scheduled to release on Sunday, March 14th, 2021. And the new chapter is expected to be released at midnight JST. If this release date remains correct, then we can expect the English translation will be at the following times for international audiences:

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: Noon

British Time: 5 PM

European Time: 6 PM

The chapter will be available legally and free of cost on Viz and Mangaplus websites. As well as, the Shonen Jump app. Please read from any of these official sources to encourage the manga makers.