One Piece Chapter 1007 Spoilers Speculations And Release Date Along With Timings

One Piece Chapter 1007 is still away in terms of release as Chapter 1006 will come out anytime now. However, the spoilers, leaks and summary for the 1006th chapter are already out and the full manga issue will arrive shortly.

One Piece Chapter 1007 Spoilers

Spoilers for the next chapter are not out as yet since the raw scans of the manga haven’t been released. However, there have been discussions on Reddit and anime forums on what might happen in the next episode. It’s being speculated that the manga storyline will resolve some of the cliffhangers that have been teased for quite sometime now.

One Piece Chapter 1007 is the following portion in the manga arrangement to come out and it will settle a great deal of cliffhangers. Eiichiro Oda is developing things for the terrific finale however the mangaka needs to get out numerous things prior to pushing ahead. pic.twitter.com/VCGkZT4hCM — Anime_hub86 (@AnimeHub86) March 6, 2021

Fans are hoping to see the hybrid form of Kaido and the reveals of the two silhouettes, as well as the fate of Hyogoro in the next chapter of the manga series.

The name of the oncoming chapter is ‘Hyogoro of the Flower’. It begins with Bao Huangs finding Momonosuke’s group. Meanwhile, Carrot gets defeated by Persopero, Hyogoro and X Drake protects Cjopper as he is making the antidote. Also, Hyogoro gets infected by the virus and cannot stand the pain. He asks one of his allies to end his pain.

Release Date And Time

Chapter 1007 is set to be released (as reported by Shonen Jump) on March 14, 2021. It’s expected that the chapter will be out at midnight, according to the JST (Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 14

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 14

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 14

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 14

Where To Read Manga Online

The new chapter can be read online for free from the official manga platforms. Here are the best manga reading apps and platforms that provides the latest 3 One Piece chapters for free.