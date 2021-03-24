One Piece Chapter 1008 Spoilers, Release Date And Where To Read The Manga Online; No Break Next Week

One Piece Chapter 1008 is just around the corner, and fans cant wait any longer as the previous chapter had a major twist. It started in the Live Floor of Skull Dome but the best part of the chapter was left for the last. The mysterious character who had been teased for quite a long time was finally revealed to be Kozuki Oden. He had healed the Red Scabbards after their fight with Kaido. He appeared before them and said that he was hoping that their paths would cross again.

One Piece Chapter 1008 Spoilers

The chapter has been titled “Leader of the Bandits of Atamayama, Ashura Douji”. Spoilers for the new chapter are as below–

– Oden says that he has reached the future, thanks to Toki’s powers.

– Ashura Douji does not believe him and cuts him, Oden does not bleed.

– He is revealed to be a fake Oden, created by Kanjuro’s powers.

– A bomb explodes affecting the fake Oden and Ashura.

– Jack appears to stop the Red Scabbards, but Inuarashi faces Jack alone. And the rest of the Red Scabbards go to find Momonosuke.

– Orochi is alive.

– There is a scene with Yamato and Momonosuke.

ODA: IT‘S NOT ODEN, BUT A KANJURO DRAWING! KANJURO IS ALIVE! FANS: YEAH WE KNEW THAT ALREADY, ITS GOOD TO FINALLY HAVE CONFIRMATION. ODA: UH… UM… GUESS WHAT, OROCHI IS ALIVE TOO! FANS: YEP, WE KNEW THAT TOO. ODA: FINE HERE‘S HYBRID KAIDO! FANS: LESSS GOOO!#ONEPIECE1008 pic.twitter.com/PurEe8gi2W — PANGEA (@Pangea_Castle) March 23, 2021

Kaidou in hybrid form and Big Mom Vs. Worst Generation.

Law: We must remove one of them.

Zoro: I agree.

Kid: Having the two of them side by side, is like bringing in hell.

Luffy: I’ve already being in hell many times!!

Release Date And Where to Read Online

Chapter 1008 is going to be released on March 28, 2021. The manga usually has a weekly release. So, the fans don’t have to wait a lot to know how the current arc is going to unravel. However, there is not going to be a break next week.

The latest chapters can be read from the official Mangaplus, Shueisha or Viz Media website. Fans can also try the MangaPlus app, which is available on the Play Store.