EntertainmentNews

One Piece Chapter 1009 Plot Predictions, Discussions, Release Date, Raw Scans And Spoilers Update

By
0
One Piece

One Piece Chapter 1009 is just a few days away from its official release. The previous chapter exploded with revelations, which delighted a lot of fans. But, the expose only laid the foundation for what fans are about to discover in the next chapter.

One Piece

One Piece Chapter 1009 Plot Predictions And Discussions

Many believe that the upcoming chapter would showcase the fight between Orochi and Yamato. The much-awaited rematch between Jack the Drought and Inuarashi might happen too. Fans also hope to see the strategy Law and the rest of the Supernovas have come up with to remove one of the Emperors of the Sea on the roof of the Skull Dome.

The previous manga installment officially confirmed what many fans knew all along–that Orochi and Kanjuru are still alive. But, there are still a lot of mysteries that the manga has not yet given away. One interesting mystery is the real identity of the person tending to Kinemon and other scabbards’ wounds. In the past manga installment, it was hinted that the figure is a woman, which triggered many fans to speculate that it could be Toki or Hyori.

The manga has not yet revealed what Law had discovered at the Skull Dome’s basement when he remembered his conversation with Nico Robin about the Will of D. Creator Oda might reveal the answers to these mysteries in the future manga releases. Fans are hoping to finally see the one-on-one battle between Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria and Straw Hats’ Nico Robin in the imminent chapter. Things are getting more exciting with the War in Onigashima at its climax.

one piece chapter 1009

Release Date, Raw Scans And Spoilers

The next manga installment is expected to drop on April 4th. The manga will not have any break this week. Raw scans, spoilers and detailed summary of the manga’s English version will be available between Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, spoilers and scans might become available between March 31 and April 1.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Split Rumours: Couple Calling Off Wedding After Months Of Fighting?

Previous article

You may also like

More in Entertainment