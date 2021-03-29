One Piece Chapter 1009 is just a few days away from its official release. The previous chapter exploded with revelations, which delighted a lot of fans. But, the expose only laid the foundation for what fans are about to discover in the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1009 Plot Predictions And Discussions

Many believe that the upcoming chapter would showcase the fight between Orochi and Yamato. The much-awaited rematch between Jack the Drought and Inuarashi might happen too. Fans also hope to see the strategy Law and the rest of the Supernovas have come up with to remove one of the Emperors of the Sea on the roof of the Skull Dome.

Chapter 1009 will have a colour spread and magazine cover: "The Pirate Alliance fight in order to defeat the evil Kaido!! Wano Act 3 is in full swing and the various fights are heading towards their best parts!" #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/DZ3Sd0zU1c — T.D.A (@tdeelab) March 28, 2021

The previous manga installment officially confirmed what many fans knew all along–that Orochi and Kanjuru are still alive. But, there are still a lot of mysteries that the manga has not yet given away. One interesting mystery is the real identity of the person tending to Kinemon and other scabbards’ wounds. In the past manga installment, it was hinted that the figure is a woman, which triggered many fans to speculate that it could be Toki or Hyori.

The manga has not yet revealed what Law had discovered at the Skull Dome’s basement when he remembered his conversation with Nico Robin about the Will of D. Creator Oda might reveal the answers to these mysteries in the future manga releases. Fans are hoping to finally see the one-on-one battle between Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria and Straw Hats’ Nico Robin in the imminent chapter. Things are getting more exciting with the War in Onigashima at its climax.

Release Date, Raw Scans And Spoilers

The next manga installment is expected to drop on April 4th. The manga will not have any break this week. Raw scans, spoilers and detailed summary of the manga’s English version will be available between Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, spoilers and scans might become available between March 31 and April 1.