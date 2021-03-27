One Piece Chapter 1009 Release Date And Timings Around The World And Plot Predictions

One Piece Chapter 1009 will be right on schedule, as the creator Eiichiro Oda will not be taking a break next week. After the intense turn of events of the recent chapter, readers need not wait too long.

One Piece Chapter 1009 Release Date And Timings

Recent spoilers of the 1008th chapter drop a lot of details about the continuation of Luffy and Kaido’s fight. And about Oden’s real identity, as well. Along with the spoilers, release date for the next chapter was also revealed. It was announced that it will not take the one-week hiatus this time. Consequently, fans celebrate the news that the new chapter will be out in seven days. It will drop, as per schedule, on Sunday, April 4th.

The new issue will be out at noon sharp Eastern Time. Additionally, it will drop at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, 11 a.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. British Time. Raw scans usually come out two to three days before its official release date, so it may fall on Thursday, April 1, or Friday, April 2.

So far, it’s been a norm for Oda to take a break every three to four chapters, which is why the manga is often delayed. Fans have to wait for two to three weeks at times before they can see what will occur to the next installment. Fortunately, that won’t happen this time.

Plot Predictions

Meanwhile, chapter 1008 will answer all the questions the previous chapters left. Especially, the mystery surrounding Oden’s sudden appearance 20 years after his death. Is he the real Oden or not? By the looks of it, the Beast Pirates did nott expect this to happen. They have underestimated the Straw Hat Pirates and their alliance’s ability.

The Yonkos believe it will only be an easy fight to eradicate all of their enemies, not thinking it will result in a massive series of battles today. This will undoubtedly continue when Chapter 1009 drops next week.