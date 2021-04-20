One Piece Chapter 1011 Spoilers And Summary; Release Date And Where To Read The Manga Online

One Piece Chapter 1011 spoilers have been leaked thanks to Korean sources. A Brief summary is available, thanks to Redon. The upcoming chapter has been titled “The Virtue of The Red Beans”. It is going to be all about Big Mom.

One Piece Chapter 1011 Short Summary

Killer and Kid are scared to see that Big Mom returns flying even without Zeus. Zeus, who has escaped from Kid’s metal box since his powers have been weakened, goes to look for Big Mom. Meanwhile, Law teleports with Zoro and Zeus, leaving Luffy alone.

Kid and Killer arrive at the castle after an attack by Big Mom and confront Hawkins. In the end, Killer is the one who faces Hawkins alone and Kid leaves to find Big Mom.

At the same time, Page One chases Nami, Usopp and Tama. Tama goes to the Live Floor to give an order to the Gifters who have eaten her kibi dango. This way she will end her role in the war. Usopp manages to slow down/stop Page One. And then, while they are running, Nami, Usopp and Tama meet Big Mom. Nami and Usopp are terrified. Tama calls her Olin and talks to her in a friendly way.

Big Mom is friendly to Tama. Prometheus says that she has entered her “special” mode (the Korean leaker doesn’t say the name) that only comes out with children under a certain age (again the Korean leaker doesn’t say the number). Big Mom is enraged when Tama tells her that Okobore Town has been destroyed by Kaidou’s subordinates.

Page One is chasing them again. He tells Big Mom not to let Nami and the rest run away. However, Big Mom is the one who attacks Page One.

Big Mom: “You have no morals?”

The chapter ends with Ulti in shock upon seeing the scene.

Release Date

According to Redon, WSJ is on a break next week, as it is the Golden week. Initially, Chapter 1011 was scheduled to release this Sunday, i.e., April 18, 2021. However, due to certain changes in plans, the release date was postponed one week ahead.

Hence, Chapter 1011 is going to be released on 25th April 2021. Just like the other chapters of this popular manga, the VIZ Media and Manga plus are going to distribute this chapter.