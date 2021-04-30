One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers, Raw Scans And Release Date; Updates About The Golden Week And Upcoming Chapters

One Piece Chapter 1012 is set to enthral fans with another explosive manga installment. The chapter reportedly tells what happens after Big Mom lands a destructive punch on Page One. It is also said to show Sanji and Zoro’s reunion and share some updates on the members of Akazaya Nine. Chapter has been titled Vortex (Swirl).

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers

Chapter starts with the red scabbards moving together. And Kiku says she will take care of Kanjuurou. Izou is worried about Kiku’s arm. At the same time, Nekomamushi meets Shishilian who tells him that Pedro has died. They also tell him that his murderer is on the island and they go after him.

Momonosuke says there are 2 voices on the roof. Meanwhile, Sanji takes Zoro with him, who is injured. Kawamatsu and Izou join Sanji. While Page One has fallen, Ulti tries to attack Big Mom. Ulti headbutted Mama but it did nothing. Komachiyo falls, and Ulti hits Tama. Big Mom is enraged at Ulti for hitting her friend. However, the one who attacks Ulti is Nami.

Usopp: Wait a minute, Nami. We have to run!!

Nami: No. I can’t take it anymore. Someone who hits a child…!! I’m going to finish her right here !!!

One Piece 1012 spoilers

Release Date And Raw Scans

Raw Scans will release next week. And there wont be any break after this chapter, i.e., 1013 scans will release on 14th May and official on 16th May, 2021. Official release date for chapter 1012 is Sunday, 9th of May, 2021.

The delay this time, as we all know, is due to the Golden Week. Golden Week is a series of four Japanese national holidays that fall in the span of a seven day period, so manga doesn’t generally release during this time. So the scans could fall between the 4th to the 7th May this year. But most likely on the 7th.